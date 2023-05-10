Shocking scans have revealed the cracks left in Angel Lynn's skull after she was kidnapped by her abusive ex-boyfriend and fell out of a van.

Angel Lynn, now 22, suffered catastrophic brain injuries after she fell head-first from a van travelling at 60mph on the A6 near Loughborough.

She was kidnapped by her "controlling" ex- boyfriend, Chay Bowskill, and his friend, Rocco Sansome, both then 20, in September 2020.

CT scans, released in Channel 4’s documentary The Kidnap of Angel Lynn, reveal the damage caused to the then teenagers skull after she fell from the van.

Damaged caused to Angel's nose, eye socket and cheeks from the head-first fall could be seen on some scans. Credit: Channel 4

"There was a very real chance that Angel wouldn't survive."

The scans show she was left with two fractures - one across the top of her skull and down the left side of her face and another across her forehead and into her eye socket.

Speaking in Channel 4's documentary, consultant neurosurgeon Stuart Smith said it was clear when Angel arrived in hospital she had suffered "very severe" injuries.

"This area here is fractured, it's been split open by the force of the impact, and the fracture continues on to other parts of the skull," he said as he pointed at her scan.

"To fracture the skull to that degree takes an incredible degree of force.

"Her injury was so devastating and so severe, there was a very real chance that Angel wouldn't survive."

Bowskill claimed Angel had fallen or jumped from the van, but her mother Nikki Lynn believes she was pushed, despite him being cleared of grievous bodily harm.

Angel was just 19 when she was bundled into the back of the van, with the shocking moment captured on camera.

She now receives round-the-clock care after being left unable to communicate, walk, or feed herself.

However, Mrs Lynn told the Sun newspaper she has recently been able to stand and is communicating more.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast on Tuesday, she said: "She’s doing really good actually with the moving. The physios what she’s got are amazing, they are really good.

"She gets a bit moody sometimes when she’s being bent around but yeah, it’s doing her the world of good."

Her father Patrick confirmed that she is even beginning to take some steps and has had an operation to straighten her left foot.

Bowskill was jailed in January last year for seven-and-a-half years for the kidnap as well as coercive and controlling behaviour in a relationship and perverting the course of justice.

This was later increased to 12 years after the Court of Appeal ruled the initial sentence "unduly lenient".

Accomplice Sansome was also found guilty of Angel’s kidnap and jailed for 21 months. He was also disqualified from driving for 22-and-a-half months..

