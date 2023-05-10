Police have charged a man with two counts of attempted murder after two children were injured in Wolverhampton last week.

The shooting happened on Shelley Road, Bushbury, on 1st May.

Both children, aged 11 and 15, are expected to make a full recovery.

Kian Durnin will appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court today (10 /03) after being charged yesterday evening.

The 22-year-old from Wolverhampton was also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and aggravated vehicle taking.

Two other men aged 21 and 25, who were arrested earlier last week, have been bailed with strict conditions.

West Midlands Police say they continue to appeal for information as they investigate the incident.