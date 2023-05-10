A man has been left with serious head injuries after being attacked in Nottingham city centre.

Police were called to Upper Parliament Street just before 11.30pm yesterday evening (May 9).

They cordoned off an alleyway between the Tesco Express and the Coach & Horses pub, which remained cordoned off this morning.

Emergency services gave first aid to the victim at the scene who was then taken to hospital.

He suffered serious head injuries but are not believed to be life-threatening.

Nottinghamshire Police said the victim was assaulted by another man armed with what officers described as a "blunt instrument."

Detective Sergeant Richard Doel, from Nottinghamshire Police, said, "Our investigation to understand the full circumstances of this violent incident is still in its early stages but we are pursuing lines of inquiry and appealing to anyone who was in the area, and who may have information which could assist us, to please get in touch.

"Everyone should be able to feel safe in our city without the fear of being attacked and we are working to find the person responsible and bring them to justice."

Police are urging people with any information or CCTV footage to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 956 of May 9.