A murder investigation into the death of a three-week-old baby in Solihull is nearing its 850th day.

Nearly two and half years after a newborn was found critically ill in a tower block and later died in unknown circumstances, West Midlands Police say "there are no further updates."

Emergency services were called to Dillington House in Chelmsley Wood on 22 December 2020 after a baby went into cardiac arrest.

The three-week-old died a week later on 29 December at Birmingham Children's Hospital.

A man and a woman were first arrested on suspicion of wilful assault, but later re-arrested for murder.

The two murder suspects remain "released under investigation" and without a charge.

Today - 10 May 2023 - marks 868 days since the baby was found injured, 862 days since the baby died and 841 days since the duo became murder suspects.

West Midlands Police said it is continuing the investigation into the baby's death but currently has "no further updates."

The latest statement from the force in relation to the case was released on 24 January 2021.

It read: "A three-week-old seriously ill child who was taken to hospital after emergency services were called to a property in Moorend Avenue, Chelmsley Wood, in the early hours of 23 December sadly died on 29 December.

"A man, aged 22, and a 19-year-old woman previously arrested on suspicion of wilful assault were re-arrested on Tuesday (19 January 2021) on suspicion of murder after the baby’s injuries are now suspected to be non-accidental.

"They have been released on police bail while enquiries continue."

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service previously said two ambulances were sent to the property following reports of a child in cardiac arrest.

"Two ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene and arrived to find a young child in cardiac arrest being given CPR by a family member," the release read.

"Ambulance staff quickly took over resuscitation efforts before moving the child to the ambulance to convey to Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

"A MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic intercepted the conveying ambulance and joined the crew on board to assist with emergency treatment for the rest of the journey. The child was in a critical condition on arrival at hospital."