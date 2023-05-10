Rat droppings and cockroaches found at Birmingham takeaway

A director of a Birmingham takeaway has been fined £12,500 and banned from running a food business after pleading guilty to six food hygiene and safety offences at Birmingham Magistrates Court.

Birmingham City Council brought the prosecution after Parathawala, in Alum Rock Road, Alum Rock, was closed three times in 12 months.

Inspections by environmental health officers found breaches of legislation on three inspections.

On the first two, in March 2022 and September 2022, rat droppings were found in food storage and preparation areas as a result of inadequate measures to control rat activity.

Credit: Birmingham City Council

During the last unannounced inspection, on 14 March 2023, inspectors found live cockroaches in food storage and preparation areas.

On all three occasions, the takeaway was temporarily shut down using emergency powers after officers deemed the conditions presented an imminent risk to consumers’ health.

The premises was then re-inspected on 3 May 2023 and was subsequently awarded a food hygiene rating of 3.

Sadek Seikh, 42, sole director of Parathawala Ltd, of Wright Road, Saltley, pleaded guilty to six offences on 4 May 2023 under regulations for failing to ensure proper pest control procedures were in place and failing to keep the takeaway clean.

The business was ordered to pay a fine of £12,500, plus £1,058.50 in costs and a £190 victim surcharge.

The council made an application for Mr Seikh to be prohibited from running a food business, which the court supported – banning him from participating in the management of any food business.

These court orders remain in place until the subject of the order has made a successful application to the magistrates, advising why they should lift the ban and they then revoke the order.