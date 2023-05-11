Three people have died following a collision near to the Duke William Pub in Callow Hill on the A456.

The crash happened on Wednesday night around 10.15pm, involving a blue Ford Focus and a black Audi A7.

The Ford Focus was travelling towards Kidderminster and the Audi A7 towards Rock when the collision happened.

The three people in the Ford Focus were pronounced dead at the scene: a 32-year-old woman, a 28-year-old man and a 4-year-old boy.

The three people in the Audi were taken to the Worcestershire Royal Hospital with minor injuries.

Inspector Stephanie Arrowsmith, Operations Policing unit said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with the loved ones of the people who died in the collision.

"I would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information or dash-cam footage which may help with the investigation to call the investigating officers.

The road is currently closed as officers carry out enquiries into the collision.

It's due to reopen Thursday afternoon.