ITV Central reporter Ravneet Nandra takes a look at the rehearsals and speak to the stars ahead of their first show

"42nd Street" is set in the great American depression in the 1930s, and follows a small-town girl trying to make it on broadway.

This re-imaging of the show features award winning actor Ruthie Henshall and Les Dennis and will be opening at the Curve Theatre in Leicester on May 17th.

It's one of those tantalizing, feel-good broadway musicals, full of spectacular dance numbers and fashion flare.

It follows the story of a young performer with stars in her eyes who gets her big break on Broadway during the American Depression in 1933.

Ruthie Henshall plays Dorothy Brock, a past-time Prima Donna.

Best known for her role on stage, Coronation Street and I'm A Celebrity, she said she couldn't let go of the chance to take part in this musical.

"42nd Street is one of those shows that as a leading lady, as some point, you want to be in it, because you either want to play Peggy if you're young and Dorothy if you're slightly older. I'm slightly older, so I'm playing Dorothy.

"It's just such a wonderful, feel good, fun, exciting, electric show and when it comes your way, you don't, you don't say no.

It's a show within a show.

And no stranger to a show is TV legend Les Dennis.

He's singing a couple of numbers as producer Burt Barry, but says he's staying well away from those tap shoes.

He said: "It's really exciting watching in the rehearsal rooms, watching this talented group of people doing phenomenal dancing.

"I'm not doing any of that by the way. Tap dancing, can't do it. Fell in the sink. So, it's wonderful. I feel like I'm the only one I don't know.

The show starts on May 17th and runs until June 3rd.