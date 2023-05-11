A double killer who brutally murdered two women in the 1990s has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 10 years and 8 months for violently sexually abusing a young boy in the years before his fatal attacks.

Alun Kyte lured the primary school-age child to his Staffordshire home with the promise of toys - before punching, choking, kicking and taunting the boy in a five-year campaign of abuse.

The abuse started in the late 1980s, during which he also raped his victim on at least two occasions.

In an impact statement read out at Nottingham Crown Court by prosecutor Ben Lawrence, Kyte’s victim said he still suffers from depression and anxiety, with anti-depressants impacting his ability to have children of his own, and he has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

He said: “I grew up feeling scared and vulnerable.

“Growing up, I was never able to be open and honest with anyone.

“I could not form friendships. I did not trust anyone.

“I would live in constant fear of when I was going to be abused next.”

He added: “I never had the chance to be the person I wanted to be or could have been.”

The trauma still lives with him.

Handing down the sentence at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday, Judge Nirmal Shant KC said: “This was a brutal attack on a young boy.

“On several occasions during this behaviour, you told him you would kill him, you would kill members of his family, and you would kill him last if he told anybody about what you had done.

“The violence you inflicted was extreme.

“This was a campaign of attacks on a young, defenceless boy.”

Kyte remained silent during sentencing, which he attended by video-link from HMP Rye Hill, near Rugby, Warwickshire, where he is serving his first two life terms.

In February this year Kyte was found guilty of 11 counts of sexually abusing the 9-year old boy in the 1980s.

During the trial, jurors were told how Kyte gave the boy 50p after the first assault and threatened his family after each attack.

Giving evidence, the victim recalled how he was at times strangled until he became unconscious, and was so scared that Kyte would harm his family that he decided to "get it over and done with".

During cross-examination, Kyte, 58, accepted he was capable of extreme violence but denied having harmed his victim.

However, jurors convicted him on all counts.

Alun Kyte murdered Tracy Turner (left) and Samo Paull (right) Credit: Handout

Kyte is currently serving a life sentence, with a minimum term of 25 years, for the murders of 20-year-old Samo Paull and 30-year-old Tracy Turner, two sex workers, in 1993 and 1994 respectively.

Ms Paull, a single mother, met Kyte in Balsall Heath, Birmingham and her body was found near to the M1 in Leicestershire, almost 40 miles away.

Ms Turner met Kyte at an M6 service station and her body was found about 50 miles away, near Lutterworth, Leicestershire.

He was also found guilty of a rape committed in Weston-Super-Mare, Somerset, in 1997, with which he was charged prior to the murders and given a seven-year sentence.