A drug which causes people to hallucinate and is reported to give them 'hulk-like strength' could be reclassified as Class A.

Currently a Class B drug, Monkey Dust has been linked to a range of crimes and health problems, particularly in Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire.

Users experience hallucinations, psychosis and involuntary body movements.

The government has commissioned a review into whether it should be a Class A substance, meaning criminals caught suppling this drug will face a life sentence.

In one incident in Burton-on-Trent a man under the influence of Monkey Dust climbed up and then jumped off a building.

Immediately after landing on a car, he jumped up and began grappling with police officers, unable to feel any pain.

Emergency services have described the use of the drug as 'an epidemic', taking up a huge amount of time for police and paramedics.

Minister for Crime and Policing Chris Philp said: “These synthetic drugs ruin lives, families and neighbourhoods. Made in labs and pumped into our communities, our drug laws must keep pace with their evolution.

“We are tackling the supply and demand for illegal substances to reduce addiction and its effects, including driving down crime and antisocial behaviour. "

Chief Inspector and operational lead on drugs at Staffordshire Police, Rob Hessell said: “We are supportive of exploring the reclassification of synthetic cathinones, which includes monkey dust, from Class B to A, which will protect people from the harm of these drugs.

“The reclassification would make the drugs harder to access and introduce tougher penalties for possession.

“We have a dedicated operation, together with key local partners, aimed at disrupting the supply of monkey dust in Stoke-on-Trent and safeguarding those vulnerable to associated anti-social behaviour and criminality.

"It is hoped that by signposting users to support and treatment, through our work with partner agencies, we will be able to reduce the adverse impact the substance has on the local community.”