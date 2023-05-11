Michael Buble has been exploring the sights of Birmingham City Centre.

The Canadian singer shared this picture on social media during his down time between performances at Resorts World Arena.

Buble performed at the Resorts World Arena last night (Wednesday 10 May) and will perform there again tonight (Thursday 11 May) during his 'Higher Tour 2023'.

The performance ended with a flurry of confetti and fans seemed to love it