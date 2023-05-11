Police work with fire service to shut down cannabis factory

Police worked closely with fire service colleagues to locate and shut down a cannabis factory.

Officers were alerted to the grow inside a flat in Mansfield Road, Sherwood Rise, by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service at around 12.15am on Wednesday, 10 May.

Firefighters suspected the building was being used to grow the Class B drug after being called to a false fire alarm activation.

On arrival, police gained entry to the building and discovered around 20 cannabis plants in one bedroom.

Officers said they found a further 110 plants in pots when they searched another bedroom in the multi-occupancy building.

Inspector Michael Corey, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a substantial cannabis grow and I’d like to thank colleagues in the fire service for alerting us.

"It’s another excellent example of how closely we work together.

“Cannabis production is far from a victimless crime – it attracts antisocial behaviour, usually has links to wider criminality, and poses a dangerous fire risk too, due to electricity being bypassed.

“Vulnerable people are also often exploited to do the dirty work of organised gangs, and are expected to live in appalling and dangerous conditions as gardeners for the grow.

“If anyone has any information which could help with our investigation, please call police on 101, quoting incident number 6 of 10 May 2023, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

All the cannabis seized from the address will be destroyed and the equipment used to power the grow removed.