Birmingham City Football Club is to be deducted two points, suspended until the end of the 2023/24 season.

It's after the club admitted to a breach of EFL Regulations.

In a statement, the EFL said: "Following a thorough investigation, the Club was charged in February with breaching the Owners and Directors’ Test after they allowed a number of individuals to bring themselves within the definition of a Relevant Person and to acquire Control of the Club without the prior approval of the EFL.

"Those individuals received sanctions last month and the Club has now entered into an Agreed Decision with the EFL which includes the suspended sporting sanction and liability for the associated costs of the investigation.

"In addition, Birmingham City’s owner, Mr Vong Pech, has entered an Agreed Decision with the EFL after admitting to a breach of EFL Regulations when he permitted those individuals to acquire control of the Club without the prior approval of the EFL.

"Mr Vong Pech was issued with a warning and reprimand, and is liable to pay the costs of the investigation."