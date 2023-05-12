Rail passengers face fresh travel disruption over the next few days because of strikes by train drivers and other workers in long-running disputes over pay.

Members of Aslef and the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at train operators will walk out in long-running disputes on Friday and Saturday respectively.

Many of our regions football fans are heading down to Wembley for the National League play-off final. These strikes could affect the way you travel down.

Eurovision plans may also be affected for those who organised to travel down via public transport.

But National Express have said they're putting on an extra 33 coach services from Birmingham, Leeds and Manchester for those heading to Liverpool for the contest.

Passengers are being urged to check before they travel on both days.

Here is a breakdown of each operator’s plan for strike days:

Avanti West Coast

Friday: No trains.

Saturday: Fewer trains than normal will run and only between 7am and 7pm, with the exception of some services to and from Liverpool which is hosting the Eurovision song contest.

Chiltern Railways

Friday: No trains.

Saturday: No trains will run north of Banbury.

CrossCountry

Friday: No trains.

Saturday: No direct services will run to or from Birmingham New Street and Nottingham.

Services that do run will only operate between 7am and 7pm.

East Midlands Railway

Friday: No trains.

Saturday: Services will run between 7am and 7pm.

They will be limited to just one train per hour in each direction between London St Pancras and Nottingham as well as a handful of regional routes such as between Derby and Matlock.

Grand Central

Friday: Usual timetable.

Saturday: Grand Central is not involved in the industrial dispute with the RMT but there will be minor alterations to its services.

Great Western Railway

Friday: A limited service will run and only between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

The only open routes will be between: London Paddington and Bristol Temple Meads; Reading and Didcot; Reading and Basingstoke; Reading and Redhill; Westbury and Swindon; Cardiff and Bristol; and Plymouth and Gunnislake.

London Northwestern Railway

Friday: No trains.

Saturday: A limited service will run and only between 7am and 7pm.

The only open routes will be between Birmingham New Street and each of London Euston, Birmingham International and Liverpool Lime Street..

West Midlands Railway

Friday: No trains.

Saturday: A limited service will run and only between 7am and 7pm.

The only open routes will be between Birmingham New Street and each of Wolverhampton, Rugeley Trent Valley and Lichfield Trent Valley; between Kidderminster and Whitlocks End/Dorridge; and between Stourbridge Junction and Stourbridge Town.

Anthony Smith, chief executive of watchdog Transport Focus, said: “For those planning to head to Liverpool, strikes could really prove a party-pooper.

“Many people will be infrequent or first-time train users so may not have realised how wide the disruption will be.

“Our message to all those travelling, for Eurovision or other reasons, is check before you go, and keep checking. Also, be aware trains that are running may be more crowded than you expect.”