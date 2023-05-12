Four people have been arrested in connection with a collision that happened in Callow Hill near Kidderminster on Wednesday evening (10 May).

The collision happened at around 10.15pm on the A456, near the Duke William Pub in Callow Hill between a Ford Focus and an Audi A7, where three people died.

Three men aged 31, 25, 18 and one boy aged 17 have been arrested and are currently in police custody.

Officers carrying out enquiries into the collision believe two other vehicles were also involved, including a silver Volkswagen Golf and a black Vauxhall Vectra, which have been recovered by police.

The collision happened on the A456 near the Duke William Pub Credit: ITV Central

The A456 remains closed as police continue to carry out enquiries into the collision.

It is anticipated the road will remain closed until later today (Friday 12 May).

Chief Inspector Graham Preece said: “We know there has been some disruption in the area due to the road closure and I would like to thank people for their understanding and patience as we complete our enquiries.

“As our enquiries continue, we would ask anyone who witnessed the collision, or was on the road at the time and has dash-cam footage to please get in contact with us.