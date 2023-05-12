Imagine having a superstar member of one of the biggest 90's rock bands wander into your chippy.

Well this happened to Toll Bar Fish and Chips in Stoney Middleton in the Derbyshire Peak District.

To their surprise, this small local chip shop welcomed in music legend Liam Gallagher.

The former lead vocalist of Oasis was spotted in Stoney Middleton ordering a takeaway from the highly rated chippy.

Gallagher is believed to be holidaying nearby and was also spotted at The Maynard Hotel in Grindleford.

He ordered a selection of food, including fish, chips, and a battered sausage and even posed for photos with staff and customers.

The takeaway posted a photo of the superstar on Facebook, stating: "Looks like Liam found his Oasis in the Peak District."

And it's not the first time this chippy has welcomed in superstars.

Pulp's Jarvis Cocker and Hollywood A-Lister Tom Cruise have both sampled a battered fish or two.

Toll Bar Fish and Chips is the UK's only Grade II-listed fish and chip shop.

It is based on the village's main road and has been serving up fried treats since 1926.

The chippy is based inside the village's old Toll House - built originally to charge people who drove down this main road back in the 1800s.

Its octagonal design was built to match the unusual shape of the village church.