A man killed in a car crash had sent threatening messages to his ex-girlfriend - one of the eight people accused of killing him, a murder trial at Leicester Crown Court has heard.

Mahek Bukhari is accused alongside her mother Ansreen Bukhari and six others of killing Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21, on the A46 in February last year.

Mr Hussain and Mr Hashim Ijazuddin are said by prosecutors to have been killed when they were forced off the road, with Mr Ijazuddin's Skoda Fabia "split in two" in the crash just after midnight on February 11, 2022.

"Your son's gonna see them videos now of us in the hotel okay? Don't make me **** everything up."

In the days before the crash, Mr Hussain sent messages to Ansreen Bukhari, an older married woman with whom he had been having an affair since he was 18.

The jury has previously heard that the pair had been in a three-year relationship, and Saqib was upset that Mrs Bukhari had ended the affair.He sent numerous messages begging her to call him and threatening to go to her home in Stoke, where she lived with her husband, son and daughter, a TikTok and Instagram influencer, the court was told.

It is alleged the two women, along with their six co-defendants, tried to ambush Saqib outside a Leicester Tesco before chasing them up the A46 and ramming them off the road.In the days before the crash, Saqib said in messages to Ansreen that he wanted £3,000 to compensate him for the money he had spent on her during their affair.

He said that once he had the money, he would go away for six months to Pakistan, the jury heard.In his negotiations with both Ansreen and her daughter, he threatened to put explicit pictures of Ansreen on the internet.

He also threatened to go with his friends to the Bukhari family home in Stoke-on-Trent.

Murder trial involving TikTok star hears Skoda spun out of control into tree on A46 in LeicesterOn February 8, three days before the fatal crash, Saqib sent a message to Ansreen, that said: "Outside, I'm getting dropped off. Ring me."

Another said: "You taking me for a ****head? Not for long. Half twelve be outside, I'm en route."The jury heard that another said: "You're making me message him. Just ring me now. I'm on my way on motorway."

A further message added: "Both of you come outside. My mates are with me."He said in a message to Mahek that Ansreen and Mahek were "really pushing [his] limits", the court heard.

It was added that in further messages, Saqib, threatened to send Ansreen's husband and son pictures or videos of them together during their three-year affair.The jury was told that one string of messages read: "Your son's gonna see them videos now of us in the hotel okay? Don't make me **** everything up."Don't say I didn't tell you. I'm giving you a last chance. I'm send now. Your son's going to see them videos and pics."

Another said: "Are you going to call or shall I make your husband mad?"The court heard that he added in a message to Anreen's daughter Mahek: "One click of my fingers I could ruin her marriage."It was alleged that one response from Mahek to Saqib read: "I'm sorry but this year you'll be gone, Saqib," while another said: "Carry on speaking to her now you'll see movements soon."The jury also heard numerous alleged messages between Mahek and Ansreen as they discussed how to deal with Saqib.

Mahek told Ansreen in one of them: "I'll soon get him jumped by guys. Leave it to me. He tries to scare you."The threatening messages from Saqib continued until the evening he made plans to travel to Leicester to collect his money, he jury heard.

He arrived at Tesco in Hamilton in Leicester, with Hashim driving, where the eight defendants were waiting.

The two men then fled, with Saqib making a desperate 999 call to Leicestershire Police that ended with Saqib screaming before the call cuts off.The eight defendants are Natasha Akhtar (22) of Alum Rock Road, Birmingham, Ansreen Bukhari (47) of George Eardley Close, Stoke, Mahek Bukhari (23) of George Eardley Close, Stoke, Raees Jamal (22) of Lingdale Close, Loughborough, Rekan Karwan (28) of Tomlin Road, Leicester, Mohammed Patel (20) of Braybrooke Road, Leicester, Sanaf Gulammustafa (22) of Littlemore Close, Crown Hills, Leicester, and Ameer Jamal (27) of Catherine Street, Belgrave, Leicester.

All deny murder and the trial continues.