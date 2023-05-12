West Midlands Police are trying to trace a man in connection with the murder of Ronique Thomas in Kings Heath last month.

Police are looking to question Kody Stephens (photo above) - who also goes under the name Stephenson – over the death of Mr Thomas in the early hours of 26 April.

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of the 20-year-old to trace and question him.

Mr Thomas, aged 33, was found with stab injuries in High Street at around 2.30am and was sadly confirmed dead at the scene.

A 17-year-old boy and 20-year-old man have already been charged with murder, robbery and possession of a bladed article.