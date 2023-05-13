The town of Ashby De La Zouch will be hosting its first ever Pride event this summer, with organisers calling on local people to join together to support the LGBTQ+ community.

The event will take place on the 1st of July, a Saturday, continuing throughout the day and into the evening, with a full schedule promised in the coming weeks.

A spokesman for the event said: “We are so proud that the event will be taking place across 10 different entertainment venues within the town, each hosting their own special Pride-themed event."

Thousands of people come to Birmingham to celebrate Pride each year. Credit: ITV PLC

“Pride is deep rooted in history as the fight for the LGBTQ+ rights and equality. We cannot wait to bring this wonderful event to our town.”

The Pride movement in the UK began at an event in London in 1972, three years after the Stonewall riots in the US, which kick-started the campaign. Today there are more than 900 events globally, including a major annual event held in Birmingham.