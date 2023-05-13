Notts County fans 'overwhelmed' after Wembley win against Chesterfield FC

"Overwhelmed" is the feeling among Notts County fans this evening as they took victory in the National Playoff Final to get back into the English Football League.

The Magpies had to come from behind twice to draw 2-2 with Chesterfield FC at Wembley Stadium, before winning 4-3 on penalties.

The win means the men from Nottingham will join Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham in League Two next season. It is the first time they have been back in the football league since 2019.

More than 20,000 fans made the long journey to the capital and many have expressed their joy to see the team lift the playoff final trophy.

Notts County fans made it to Wembley after beating Boreham Wood in the semi final Credit: PA Images

Many also dedicated the win to former chief executive Jason Turner who died at the age of 50 in March.

Iris Smith, of the Notts County Supporters Club, said: "I am totally elated. We never do things the easy way.

"It was an incredible game and I really didn't think we were going to win it at all.

"The win will have a huge impact on the city and it's great to see them back in the football league.

Iris Smith, Notts County Supporters Club Credit: ITV Central

"Jason Turner would have been dancing and singing after the match today, he would have been so proud of the boys and in getting the win today."

A sea of black and white flooded across Wembley as the Notts County fans made their way to the stadium for the match.

Things didn't go to plan for the 'Pies though as Chesterfield took the lead through a penalty after six minutes.

County fought desperately to get back into the match.

With the Spireites being just four minutes away from promotion, John Bostock buried a free kick into the net to make it 1-1 and take it to extra time.

Just two minutes into the first period though, Chesterfield struck again through Dobra.

Notts County will be playing in League Two next season Credit: PA Images

But as time ticked away, Ruben Rodrigues equalised for the 'Pies, making it 2-2 and taking it to penalties.

Mair made two saves during the shootouts, as Langstaff, Jones, Rodrigues and Scott all scored to ensure Notts County were promoted to League Two.

Speaking on the coach on the way back to Nottingham, Magpies fan Liam Motson said: "It's so overwhelming. It was an amazing game. Chesterfield played so well, credit to them they pushed us all the way.

"I was in tears by the end of the match, I really didn't think they were going to do it.

"It's a great day for Nottingham and I just can't wait to see back playing in League Two."

Karen Humphrey, Liam Motson with young fans Harrison and Leo Credit: Karen Humphrey

Other fans were also in tears as the match played out today.

Mitchel Whiley came down to Wembley with his mum Anna.

He said: "There must have been a lot of dust around today as there were a lot of tears in the air.

"Chesterfield we really strong today, they played well, but we just had more to get us over the line.

"It's been a really emotional day, we never do things the easy way.

"It was always going to be tough, but we got the victory that's all that matters and it's just a great thing for the city."

Notts County fans paid tribute to former chief executive Jason Turner with a flag at Wembley Stadium Credit: ITV Central

Over the course of the season, Notts County finished second in the league behind high-flying Wrexham.

They won 32 games, drew 11 and lost just three - amassing a record-breaking 107 points, but it would only be good enough for second place as Wrexham ended the season on 111 points.

Notts County finished one place above Chesterfield, but with 23 points more.

Bill Underwood and Sandra Lee say winning at Wembley is the best way to get promoted Credit: ITV Central

The both had tense semi final matches to reach Wembley.

Notts County had to come back from behind to win 3-2 in the last minute of extra time against Boreham Wood.

Chesterfield also had an arduous tussle with Bromley and they also won 3-2 in extra time.

Also speaking on the coach after the game, Bill Underwood said: "The playoffs are definitely the best way to go up. It has been an incredible day.

"I know Jason Turner would have loved it today, to see the team get back into the English Football League.

"Wembley is no place for losers, so to win is just fantastic. What was the difference? We were just better."