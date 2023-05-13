Notts County won a tense penalty shootout against Chesterfield to earn promotion back to the Football League.

The game finished 2-2 after extra time in the National League playoff final with Notts County coming from behind twice to end their four year drought outside the Football League.

In the opening six minutes, Andrew Dallas was clipped by Notts County goalkeeper Sam Slocombe for a penalty to Chesterfield.

Andrew Dallas took the penalty and buried the ball past Slocombe to give his side a 1-0 lead.

Notts County pushed for almost the remainder of the game for an equaliser, which finally came with just three minutes left to play.

John Bostock's free-kick beat everybody including the goalkeeper.

During extra-time Armando Dobra's curling effort put Chesterfield in front for the second time in the match.

Notts County celebrate Ruben Rodrigues' equaliser Credit: PA Images

Ruben Rodrigues' deflected effort looped into the net in extra-time to take the game to a penalty shootout.

Notts County manager Luke Williams made a change in goal for the penalties and it paid off.

Chesterfield missed two penalties in the shootout with John Bostock hitting the crossbar for County.

Cedwyn Scott celebrates his winning penalty for Notts County Credit: PA Images

But Cedwyn Scott, the man who had his spot-kick saved against Wrexham last month scored the penalty to send Notts County back to the Football League.

Notts County return to League Two after being relegated in 2019 but Chesterfield will begin their quest to reach that league next season.