ITV News Central reporter Mark Gough spoke to West Midlands Police about how the new fleet of motorbikes could help bring crime down in the community:

West Midlands Police are using money they've seized from criminals to buy a new fleet of off-road motorbikes to tackle anti-social behaviour.

The new squad will be used to catch people who ride quad bikes and motorbikes, often through estates or on parkland, sometimes terrorising residents.

An area that is particularly seen an epidemic of bikers riding recklessly on and off road is Jubilee Park in Alton.

These bikes would help officers travel through areas they couldn't get to before with a car.

Sergeant Bill Gutheridge from Solihull local policing area said: "We've received numerous reports from residents off road bikes, generally causing intimidation and obviously the danger of people riding the bikes for a park which is populated with young kids.

“This summer, in your areas, you will see regular operations involving these bikes and the drones team to identify and arrest offenders.“There will be no let-up in our efforts to combat anti-social biking as we head into the summer.

The motorbikes were purchased by the Police and Crime Commissioner, Simon Foster using money seized from criminals under the Proceeds of Crime Act. The PCC is aware that a sizeable number of complaints have been made by the public to West Midlands Police about people riding off-road bikes dangerously and illegally.The new police bikes will be used in combination with drones to catch offenders who are flouting the law.

The West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner, Simon Foster, said: “What better way is there to spend money that we have seized from criminals.“These bikes will help West Midlands Police catch people who think it is ok to scare others, cause anti-social behaviour and tear up public spaces with their bikes.“It is completely unacceptable and now West Midlands Police have the tools to put a stop to it.”

The law

It is illegal to ride any motorbike in public open spaces such as parks, play areas and on pavements.

If a rider is caught using any type of off-road bike or quad bike and is causing a nuisance to others then they are liable to prosecution and the vehicle will be seized.