Police ANPR cameras which were rolled out for the Commonwealth Games are set to stay - and be moved to a number of key locations across the West Midlands where they will monitor traffic.

ANPR cameras allow police to monitor and record registrations of cars - helping them trace suspected criminals as they move around.

Officers are keen to make use of the cameras, which were switched on around Games locations last summer to boost security. They will be moved from their current locations to new areas across the region, allowing the force to expand their ANPR coverage and monitor traffic across the region.

West Midlands police launched a major operation during the Commonwealth Games.

Police bosses say it will help bolster their ability to catch criminals, and added that law-abiding members have nothing to fear from the expansion of the technology.

They added ANPR cameras are not used to monitor speed. Some of the cameras are expected to stay in Sandwell, the site of the Games aquatics centre, but others will be moved elsewhere. Exact locations will be kept secret for operational reasons.

The force said: "In 2022, a number of ANPR cameras were deployed in and around the venues hosting the Commonwealth Games. These were specifically deployed as part of the security planning for the venues.

"At the conclusion of Commonwealth Games, West Midlands Police have conducted a full assessment of all deployed ANPR cameras. As a result, WMP are relocating a number of cameras from Commonwealth Games venues to locations identified as of strategic importance including locations in Sandwell.

"We are now carrying out a public consultation and would welcome your thoughts and feedback."