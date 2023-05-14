Play Brightcove video

ITV Central reporter Ravneet Nandra spoke to the community in Handsworth about the importance of events like this

A festival celebrating Punjabi and Pahari-Pothwari language and literature was held in Handsworth in Birmingham.

Called Jaag- meaning 'to wake up,' it wanted to broaden people's horizons about different cultures through poetry, music and spoken word.

It was an all day inter-generational event for all the family in the heart of Handsworth at the South & City College, Handsworth Campus.

Organisers say it was a space to go deep; to learn from each other; to ask questions; to interrogate our assumptions and to connect and collaborate with others who are similarly passionate about Panjabi & Pahari-Pothwari language and literature.

There were simultaneous workshops, performances, talks, discussions and conversations.

Organiser Kavita Bhanot had been working on the festival for four years and said: "Part of our thinking for the festival that we're using and drawing what has come before in our history but creating something new at the same time.

"There's a real yearning and thirst for a space like this.

One of the performances that captivated an audience was a musical poetry collaboration about the love tales of Punjab through the female perspective.

Performers Vibhati Bhatia and Rupinder Kaur said they received a great reaction from the crowd, from people from all communities.

Vibhati said: There was parts of English translation with the Punjabi poetry and the story telling so it was really well received.

Rupinder followed: "It shows that times are changing and that men and women are open to critical dialogues as well which is really good to see.

Organisers hope they can keep the event going for years to come.