Police arrest man for drink driving after Perry Barr crash

Police have appealed for witnesses after a 24-year-old motorcyclist died in a collision in Perry Barr.

He died on Sunday morning, after hitting a junction box in Walsall Road on Saturday night, just before 7:30PM.

Police say the victims family are being supported by specialist officers. They also said they arrested the driver of a blue Ford Fiesta on suspicion of drink-driving, and later released him on police bail.

The force are appealing for people who might have dash-cam footage of the incident to check as inquiries continue.