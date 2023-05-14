A British Heart Foundation shop in Sutton Coldfield was shocked to find that a recent donation of the Beatles' white album was worth hundreds of pounds.

Over fifty years old, the iconic album is complete with the original inserts, a foldout poster, and four colour prints of the band. The 12-inch mono record includes a misprint only found in the first version of the record, of which there are only 10,000 in existence.

The album includes colour photos of the Beatles. Credit: British Heart Foundation.

The Foundation have put the album up for sale on eBay, where, at the time of writing, it had attracted a top bid of £1,222. It had an initial starting price of £999.99.

The White Album has sold millions of copies since it was first released in 1968, and contained singles including back in the USSR and while my guitar gently weeps.

Richard Pallier, head of retail online at the British Heart Foundation, said, “Our music and vinyl experts were thrilled when this valuable piece of music history was donated to the BHF."

The album had a starting price of £999.99. Credit: British Heart Foundation.

“High-value items like this allow us to continue to carry out our lifesaving research and make a difference to the 7.6 million people living with heart and circulatory diseases in the UK."