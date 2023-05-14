A teenager has died after four boys were rescued from the River Soar in Barrow-upon-Soar.

Police confirmed that the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police presence remained in the village on Sunday morning following helicopter-assisted searches in the village late last night.

At 9.40pm on Saturday, officers shut a number of roads and urged the public to stay away.

Bridge Street in Barrow-upon-Soar was reportedly closed. Credit: Google Maps.

Bridge Street, Barrow Road and Flesh Hovel Lane were closed, while eyewitnesses reported seeing a large police presence. A helicopter with a search light was seen assisting the operation on the ground.

The three other boys involved are reportedly safe, after receiving medical attention.

Bridge Street and Flesh Hovel Lane have since reopened, with a police cordon remaining in place on Barrow Road.

