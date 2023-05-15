Kidderminster Harriers fans greeted their heroes at Aggborough Stadium following their promotion to the National League.

Two goals from Ashley Hemmings secured their 2-0 win against Brackley Town in the National League North play-off final.

Victory saw Harriers return to the fifth tier of English football for the first time in seven years.

The final was played at the home stadium of their opponents Brackley Town in Northamptonshire.

Fans greeted the Kidderminster players once they returned to Aggborough Stadium at around 9:30pm on Sunday.

Kidderminster were outsiders for promotion having won their last nine games of the season to secure promotion.

All three of their play-off games were away from home.

Next season they will prepare for life in the National League, a division they haven't played in since being relegated in 2016.