Tributes have been paid to a "precious" daughter and sister who was killed in a two-car crash in Tamworth.

Aishwarya Nagar, who was 20, died following the collision, which left three others injured.

She was driving a black Vauxhall Corsa on Coleshill Road on Thursday 4 May, when it collided with a white BMW at around 11.10pm.

Despite the efforts of medics she died at the scene.

A 17-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the Corsa, and a woman in her 30s, who was in the BMW, were both taken to hospital, where they remained in a stable condition.

The BMW driver, a man in his 30s, was said to be in a critical but stable condition.

Aishwarya's family released a tribute through Staffordshire Police.

They said: "Our dearest Aishwarya Meera Nagar, known to everyone as Aishi, sadly left us on 4 May.

"Aishi was daughter to Sanjay and Kena Nagar, sister to Diya and Khaylan Nagar and precious to all her family."

The force is continuing to appeal for information about the crash and are looking for dashcam or CCTV footage which could help the investigation.