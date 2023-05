Another man has been charged with the murder of Ronique Thomas in Kings Heath.

Kody Stephenson has also been charged with robbery and the 20-year-old, from Stechford, is due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court today.

Ronique Thomas died after he was stabbed in Kings Heath. Credit: West Midlands Police

Mr Thomas, 33, was stabbed near the junction with Queensbridge Road in the early hours of 26 April.

A 17-year-old boy and man aged 20 have already been charged with murder and robbery.