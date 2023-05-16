Labour could oust Birmingham Council leader amid claims group is 'dysfunctional'

The national Labour Party is to choose a new leader for Birmingham City Council, amid claims the local group is 'dysfunctional' and has been 'failing miserably'.

The move effectively attempts to oust current council leader Ian Ward, who was elected in 2017 and his Deputy, Cllr Brigid Jones.

ITV News Central has seen an internal report by the Campaign Improvement Board which highlights multiple problems with the authority’s leadership, including allegations of misogyny, racism and harassment.

It ruled, “The status quo is not an option”.

Council leader, Cllr Ian Ward, was reportedly 'encouraged' to stand down earlier this month after being was warned the impending report would make his position untenable as it would make 'terrible reading'.

A Labour Party source said: “If he keeps on going, it damages the brand."

The party's National Executive Committee (NEC) has accepted a key recommendation, that the positions of leader and deputy leader, among others, will now be appointed by an interview panel.

Current council cabinet members, including Cllr Ian Ward will be able to re-apply for their positions.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: "Labour will look at the recommendations in full and, where change is needed from the Labour Party, we will implement that change."

ITV News Central has contacted Cllr Ian Ward and Birmingham City Council for comment.

This is a breaking story... more to follow.