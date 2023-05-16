Play Brightcove video

Video footage, released by Leicestershire Police, depicts a high-speed car pursuit through Wigston.

Two men travelling in a white Ford Transit van with fake registration plates were caught on Wednesday April 12th after trying to outrun the police.

The van was intercepted by officers in Welford Road but managed to continue on into Wistow in Leicestershire where the driver began to speed up.The chase went on for nearly half an hour, approximately 25 minutes, before the van came to a halt in a cul-de-sac in the Thurnby Lodge area.

A speedometer on the footage shows the police reaching around 8mph to keep up with the van.

The footage also shows the van being tracked from he National Police Air Service (NPAS).

After coming to a halt and doing their best to evade arrest one of the men, James Ward, was arrested in an outbuilding.

The 33-year-old of Ocean Road, Leicester pleaded guilty to all charges at Leicester Magistrates’ Court last month expect the failing to stop charge which was discontinued.

He was sentenced to 22 months in prison at Leicester Crown Court on Friday (12 May). He was also disqualified from driving for six years and will be required to take an extended retest after this period.

The second man was also arrested nearby and released on bail. He has been since been released with no further action.

Ward was charged with eight different offences. Those include:

Driving a motor vehicle dangerously

Using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance

Failing to stop

Fraudulently use a registration mark/registration document

Driving whilst disqualified

Failing to provide specimen

Criminal damage

Possessing a controlled drug of Class B – Cannabis

"Speeds close to 100mph"

PC Sophie Hancock, from Leicestershire Police, said, "the joint effort of all those involved in the arrest of Ward are an excellent example of operational policing and team work at its best."While our road policing officers, who drive at the highest level of skill and precision, pursued the vehicle, our colleagues at NPAS used their knowledge and expertise to tracking the vehicle and with the assistance of local neighbourhood officers on the ground arrests were made."The assistance of NPAS was also crucial in identifying which man was driving the vehicle as they were able to observe which side of the vehicle Ward left and track him up until his arrest placing him as the driver.

"Ward chose to drive in a dangerous and irresponsible manner, often at speeds close to 100mph, along main routes across the county and city which were full with motorists at the time.

"It’s extremely fortunate that he did not collide with any vehicles or anyone crossing the road.

"He has now been left with a string of driving convictions as well a period of time in prison for the sake of less than thirty minutes of reckless behaviour."