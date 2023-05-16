Play Brightcove video

A teenager who was seriously injured in a fire at a defence pyrotechnics factory in Derbyshire, has died.

The man, 19, died on Thursday 11 May after the blaze at the PW Defence factory in Draycott, on the evening of January 20 this year.

The fire resulted in two men being taken to hospital and several emergency service vehicles, a Hazardous Area Response Team and the air ambulance attending the scene.

His death is believed to be linked to the fire.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "Emergency services were called to a business in Wilne Road just after 9.10pm on Friday 20 January.

"A 19-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital. He died on Thursday May 11.

"Officers from Derbyshire Constabulary are working in conjunction with colleagues from the Health and Safety Executive to investigate the circumstances of the incident and the Coroner has been informed."

PW Defence was bought by WesCom Defence, based in Havant, Hampshire, in February 2021.

The WesCom website says that the company provides "specialist pyrotechnics for signalling, illumination, screening and for battlefield training and simulation, obstacle clearance systems and civil defence and security".

The products made at the factory, and the circumstances of the fire, have not yet been disclosed.

The Health and Safety Executive, Ministry of Defence and WesCom Defence have been approached for comment.