Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man, 50, who was "rammed off the road" in his car and stabbed to death in Castle Bromwich in Birmingham.

Kelvin Ward, 50, was found with serious injuries on Chester Road just after 8.00pm on Tuesday 18 April.

West Midlands Police believe the car he was travelling in was rammed, and allege he was then attacked by a group of people - who later fled the scene.

Kelvin's family have paid tribute to him, saying he was a "loving partner, father, son and friend to many". Two boys, both aged 17, were arrested on suspicion of murder. Two people have already been charged in connection with the investigation - a boy, 16, who can't be named for legal reasons and Leighton Williams, 28, from North Roundhay in Stechford.

An 18-year-old man remains on police bail as enquiries continue.