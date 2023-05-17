A cyclist died in a collision with a car which shut Birmingham's Belgrave Middleway for much of Tuesday, 16 May.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said they were called out shortly after 2pm and found the man in a critical condition.

Despite their efforts he was confirmed dead at the scene.

Two ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic and the Midland Air Ambulance Critical Care Car attended the scene.

The car driver didn't need treatment

The major city centre road near to the Central Mosque was closed in both directions between Horton Square and Haden Circus yesterday afternoon while investigations took place.

West Midlands Police is urging witnesses and drivers who may have dashcam footage to contact them.