An elderly woman in her 70s has died after being hit by a lorry in Dudley.

Emergency services rushed to the junction of Wellington Road and Stourbridge Road at around 3pm after a person was hit by a HGV.

The person, a woman in her 70s, was confirmed dead at the scene.

West Midlands Police are currently at the scene and urging drivers to find an alternative route.

A spokesperson for the force said: "An investigation is now ongoing, the driver of the HGV is helping us with our enquiries."

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of an RTC at the junction of Wellington Road and Stourbridge Road in Dudley at 3pm.

"Two ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews discovered a lorry and a pedestrian had been involved in a collision.

"Sadly, it quickly became apparent that the pedestrian, a woman, could not be saved and she was confirmed dead at the scene.

"Ambulance staff assessed the driver of the lorry but he did not require hospital treatment and was discharged at the scene."