A missing snake was discovered in a Leicester flat by a horrified resident.They rang the RSPCA for help after finding the foot-long King snake in their home in Fosse Road North, Newfoundpool, on Sunday 14 May.

The homeowners captured the snake in a pillowcase following advice from the RSPCA, before the reptile was collected.

The charity is still searching for the owner of the snake.

The snake is around 3ft long and black and is thought to be "well handled" before its escape.

If the owner is not found, the snake, which is not venomous, will be rehomed.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said it had since been "taken to a specialist private exotic boarding establishment" in the meantime.The charity has urged snake owners to be vigilant as temperatures increase going into summer, as the reptiles are more active in hot weather.

Owners can do this by ensuring they have an enclosure suitable for the particular species of snake they have, and making sure it is kept secure - and locked if necessary - when unattended.More snakes are also likely to escape in the summer because their owners take them outside to take advantage of natural sunlight. The RSPCA warns that owners should keep their pets secure when doing so, as the reptiles can warm up and move very quickly on a sunny day.