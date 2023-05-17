Police are probing a suspected hit and run after a cyclist was killed in a crash in Birmingham.

Emergency services were called to Belgrave Middleway in the city centre yesterday (Tuesday 16 May) at 2.08pm.

The cyclist, a man in his 40's, was in a critical condition and died at the scene.

West Midlands Police says it believes he was hit by a white Audi, which has been recovered.

The driver of the car has been identified and is currently in hospital.

Police are still trying to identify the cyclist who died.

Two ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic and the Midland Air Ambulance Critical Care Car attended the scene.

The major city centre road near to the Central Mosque was closed in both directions between Horton Square and Haden Circus yesterday afternoon while investigations took place.

Police are still working to identify the cyclist who died on Belgrave Middleway. Credit: BPM Media

Sergeant Julie Lyman, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "We believe he was struck by a white Audi which we have recovered.

"The driver has been identified and is currently in hospital. He will be spoken to in due course.

"I would urge anyone who witnessed what happened or who may have information which could assist us to please get in touch.

"We’d encourage witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact us via Live Chat on our website or call us on 101 quoting log number 2461 of 16 May."