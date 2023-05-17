The married mother of a TikTok influencer on trial for murdering her younger lover has described how she became "scared" during their relationship.

The 47-year-old - who is on trial alongside her influencer daughter Mahek Bukhari and others - claimed Saqib Hussain, who was 18, secretly filmed her during video calls they shared.

Mr Hussain and Ansreen Bukhari began their affair three years before the young man and his friend Hashim Ijazuddin died in a car crash on the A46 last February in Leicester.

It's alleged they were deliberately forced off the road.

Ansreen Bukhari told a court Saqib often became angry when the tried to break off their affair.

She said the 18-year-old told her he was 27 and persuaded her to meet him at a hotel in Birmingham, where they had sex for the first time.

But giving evidence to the jury at Leicester Crown Court today, she described feeling "scared" later in the relationship, and trying to end it.

TikTok influencer Mahek Bukhari with mum Ansreen Bukhari, who is also on trial Credit: Instagram

When asked by her barrister, Patrick Upward KC, about "pornographic" videos Saqib had made of her, she said they were from online video chats and she wasn't aware he was recording her.

She said that Saqib would ask her to do things during the chats, and she would remove her clothes for him.

The defendant told the court: "He was telling me to do things that I didn't know he was recording."

She said that it was "getting worse and worse", adding: "If I didn't take his video calls he would get angry."

Ansreen Bukhari said that the second time they had sex was in early 2021, at a Premier Inn in London, which Mahek Bukhari and her mother had booked for themselves. Saqib went to see her, and she wanted to end things with him, the court was told.

She added: "I wanted to finish it off quite a few times, but it didn't work that way." She was asked if she wanted to have sex with Saqib the second time. She said: "Not really."

Mr Upward asked: "Were you happy to have sex with him on this occasion?" She said no, but that she was not forced to have sex.

She also described Saqib showering her with gifts, some of which were sent to her home in Stoke where she lived with her husband, son and Mahek. Whenever she tried to end the relationship, she said, Saqib resisted and often got angry.

Describing what happened when Saqib allegedly got angry, she said: "He used to swear at me and it was just not nice - the wording that he used to say."

The mother was asked why she did not report Saqib's behaviour to the police. She said: "I was just too scared the police was going to come to my house and my husband and my family was going to find out."

Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin (left) and Saqib Hussain died at the scene of the crash on the A46 on February 11 last year. Credit: Leicestershire Police

She claimed it was only in December 2021 that her daughter, Mahek, found out about the affair.

She said: "I told her at the end of the year that we had a sexual relationship. She was angry. She said, 'I can't believe what you've just told me'. She was very angry."

The prosecution alleges that the eight defendants went to "ambush" Saqib at Tesco in Hamilton, Leicester, pretending they were going to pay him £3,000 for all the things he had bought for Ansreen Bukhari.

When he arrived at Tesco, with his friend Hashim Ijazuddin driving, he only paused for a few seconds in the car park before fleeing.

The court has been told that the defendants, in two cars, followed him up the A46, and as the three vehicles were travelling at about 100mph, the Skoda the two men were in came off the dual carriageway and hit a tree at about 1.30am on Friday, February 11, last year, killing them both.

The eight defendants, who all deny two counts of murder, are Natasha Akhtar (22) of Alum Rock Road, Birmingham, Ansreen Bukhari (47) of George Eardley Close, Stoke, Mahek Bukhari (24) of George Eardley Close, Stoke, Raees Jamal (22) of Lingdale Close, Loughborough, Rekan Karwan (28) of Tomlin Road, Leicester, Mohammed Patel (20) of Braybrooke Road, Leicester, Sanaf Gulammustafa (22) of Littlemore Close, Crown Hills, Leicester, and Ameer Jamal (27) of Catherine Street, Belgrave, Leicester.

The trial continues.