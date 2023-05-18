Play Brightcove video

Detective Inspector Paul Bullock of Derbyshire Police, issued a statement outside court where he branded the attack as "heartbreaking and unfathomable".

A dad who murdered his 11-year-old son and then attempted to cover it up had "no compassion whatsoever", a detective has said.

Michael Harrison, 41, initially told police that his son Mikey Harrison had suffered injuries as a result of falling out of a tree close to Shipley Country Park in Heanor, Derbyshire.

Sentencing Harrison for the murder of his son Mikey, Judge Shaun Smith KC said the defendant had lied about the killing and had taken the victim to a park as part of an attempted cover-up.

Detective Inspector Paul Bullock of Derbyshire Police, who was involved in the murder investigation, said Harrison "refused to accept guilt" after he committed the crime.

He said: "I think the fact he went to such an extent to cover up his actions speaks volumes about the character of the man.

"And the fact that he had no compassion whatsoever for his son and what his actions were. [He] refused to accept guilt at that time."

When asked about the nature of the attack, Mr Bullock said the level of injury "that actually proved fatal" was "horrific."

He added: "As I saw in my own eyes, during the postmortem, it was a level I've not seen before. It's affected everyone who's worked on this case."

Harrison pleaded guilty to murder at Derby Crown Court earlier last month (Monday 3 April), having initially denied murder and pleading guilty to a charge of manslaughter.

Earlier today, Harrison was jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years and six months, minus the 319 days already served in prison.

Michael Harrison murdered his son and tried to cover it up by claiming he fell out of a tree at Shipley Country Park in Heanor, Derbyshire Credit: PA, Derbyshire Police

Ambulance crews were called to the Thorpes Road area at around 1.15pm on Saturday, June 18 2022, after receiving a report that Mikey was injured.

He later died in hospital, after suffering abdominal injuries caused by punches to the stomach from his father.

The court on Thursday heard Mikey sustained multiple blunt force injuries to his face, back, arms and legs.

The cause of death was laceration to the liver (one-and-a-half litres of blood went into his stomach cavity).

Play Brightcove video

Speaking to journalists outside Derby Crown Court, Bullock says "the extent to cover up his [Harrison's] actions speaks volumes"

In a statement outside court on Thursday, Mr Bullock said: "Mikey Harrison was killed by the very person who he was supposed to be safest with, his own father.

"Michael Harrison's primary interest was his own freedom and now we know the truth."

Mr Bullock continued by branding the attack as "heartbreaking and unfathomable."

"[Michael] Harrison - a strong and fully grown man - would've been under no illusion that Mikey was anything other than seriously injured," he said.

"Instead of seeking the medical help that he clearly so badly needed, he attempted to concoct a story that Mikey had fallen from a tree in a nearby park - even driving there to ring the ambulance service in an attempt to make his story more believable."

Mr Bullock said it left Mikey's family "utterly devastated" and the "harrowing" investigation had a huge impact on impact on all those involved with bringing the case to court.

He concluded the statement by saying "no sentence will bring Mikey back" but hopes that "it goes someway to a degree of closure, allowing them [the family] to focus on the love they had for him and will live on forever."