Birmingham’s Labour Councillors might be able to vote for the next leader of the City Council, after a backlash against plans for the national party to select someone for the position.

In messages to members on Thursday afternoon announcing two AGM’s the party said “…if the NEC (National Executive Committee) panel finds more than one suitable candidate for each of those positions, then the approved candidates will be put to a vote of the group.”

One Labour Councillor said: "The NEC is already backing down and may now give us a vote on our Leader, but this still isn't proper democracy, their coup has failed, it's time for them to own their mistake and let us run our own AGM."

Several MPs, including Selly Oak’s Steve McCabe, had spoken out against the idea of the national party imposing a leader on the authority after an interview process.The move to select new councillors for the poisons including of leader, deputy and chief whip, comes after a damning internal report was leaked to ITV News Central which featured claims of misogyny, racism and harassment.

The Campaign Improvement Board report made a recommendation to select a new Labour Party Group leader every 12 months rather than every 4 years.Current leader, Cllr Ian Ward, who has held the position since 2017 has defended his running of the authority and says he will re-apply for the position of leader. Cllr Ward said: “As the Leader of Birmingham City Council I have led our city through the challenges of austerity and the pandemic, safeguarding frontline services, and delivering the best Commonwealth Games we have ever seen.

“I have led Labour to two overwhelming election victories. I retain the confidence of the Birmingham Labour Group having recently won a leadership election and I hope to continue leading our group as we tackle the major challenges that our city faces.“I fear that by reversing the Kerslake recommendations and returning to annual leadership elections, the group risks turning inwards instead of facing the city’s challenges. We need to focus on winning the Mayoral, Council and General elections, and political instability from annual elections puts that all at risk.”

A Labour Party source said: “If he keeps on going, it damages the brand."

The selection process will include interviews by members of the NEC, should they deem a vote is appropriate, councillors will have the opportunity to do so at one go through party’s meetings on Sunday morning or Monday evening.