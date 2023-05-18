Police in Birmingham have launched an appeal for help in identifying a man in a Santa hat after someone was punched in the city just before Christmas.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following the incident in December.

The victim was punched in Smallbrook Queensway in Birmingham on 22 December last year.

In a statement, Birmingham Police said: "The victim wasn't badly hurt but we won't tolerate this, whether it's the season of goodwill or not."

Anyone who recognises the person in the image is asked to call police on their non-emergency number, 101.