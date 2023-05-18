A motorcyclist has died after a serious crash involving a lorry on the M6.

The man, in his 40s, was found in cardiac arrest following the collision on Thursday morning (18 May). He was pronounced dead by paramedics a short time later.

Staffordshire Police say he was not trapped when they found him. Formal identification will take place in due course, and his next of kin have been informed.

The two-vehicle collision occurred on the M6 southbound between junctions 10A and 10 at around 8.15am, the ambulance service said.

The junction was closed for almost five hours following the crash as investigators worked at the scene. It has since reopened.

Congestion was up to Junction 13 for Stafford South, with traffic standstill sometimes up to Junction 10 for the A454 Wolverhampton Road.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a BASICS doctor and critical care paramedic and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “On arrival, crews discovered a motorbike and a lorry had been involved in a collision and the motorcyclist, a man, was in a critical condition.

“Ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, it became apparent that he could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.”

