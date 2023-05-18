Two 17-year-old boys have been charged with the murder of a 50-year-old in Castle Bromwich and conspiracy to murder his son.

Kelvin Ward, 50, was found with serious injuries on Chester Road just after 8.00pm on Tuesday 18 April.

One of the boys has been remanded into youth detention while the second will appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court this morning (18 May).

Two people have already been charged in connection with the investigation. An 18-year-old man remains on police bail as enquiries continue.

West Midlands Police continue to appeal for anyone with information which could assist their investigation.

The family of Mr Ward have been made aware of the recent update, with the police saying "our thoughts remain with them."