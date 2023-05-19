A road is being reopened after a cordon is being removed at the scene where human remains were found in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Officers were first called to Coxmoor Road on Wednesday 26 April after a member of the public came across a number of bones.

Skeletal remains were removed from the woodland at the end of last week and a staged post-mortem is now in progress to determine the identity of the person and cause of death.

Specialist officers have been working alongside scientists at the site for three weeks using JCBs to dig up the ground as part of the investigation.

Officers are being supported by scientists including an anthropologist Credit: BPM

Superintendent for the County, Claire Rukas said: "This continues to be an extremely complex investigation with officers working alongside a whole range of scientists to find out who this person is and how they died.

"I would like to thank the community for their full support as we know a cordon of this size would have caused much inconvenience.

"We have now reopened the road, and our cordon has been removed. We will keep you updated as the investigation develops."