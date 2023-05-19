A 24-year-old who live-streamed an "horrific" two-hour attack on a man who later died has been jailed for life.

Declan O'Donnell carried out the prolonged attack on social media, turning to face his victim, Paul Cox, as viewers pleaded with him to end the attack.

One said: "Stop, you are killing him."

O'Donnell left four times and returned to continue to give his victim a beating.

The attack happened at his aunt, Lorraine Fallon's home. He subjected her partner, Mr Cox, to the sadistic and brutal attack on February 10, 2022.

Mr Cox suffered 45 separate injuries, including a crushed oesophagus, and blunt force injuries to his spine and head.

The cause of death was severe trauma, with head, chest and spine and injuries consistent with being kicked and stamped to a severe level, according to pathologist Dr Frances Hollingbury, who gave evidence in the trial of O'Donnell, which started on May 2 at Nottingham Crown Court.

Police learned of the horrific incident after a member of O'Donnell's family saw the shocking stream on social media and she called officers and alerted ambulance and police in two 999 calls.

The force also said O’Donnell, previously of Mansfield Road, Nottingham, blamed Mr Cox for the death of his own mum, who was a functioning alcoholic.

O'Donnell has been jailed for life for murder and will serve a minimum of 21 years.

