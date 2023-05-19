Two more men have been arrested as police continue to investigate the shooting of two children in Wolverhampton.

The shooting happened on Shelley Road, Bushbury, on Monday 1 May.

The men – aged 20 and 23 – were arrested in the early hours of today (19 May).

Kian Durnin, aged 22 from Wolverhampton, was charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and aggravated vehicle taking last week (10 May).

Two other men, aged 21 and 25, who were arrested earlier last week, have been released on bail with strict conditions.

Police have also released CCTV footage of a car they believed to have been involved in a chase with other cars around the Bushbury area at the time.

They are still appealing to anyone who recognises the vehicle or knows the people connected to it, to get in touch.