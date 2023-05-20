Police officers have charged a man as they continue to investigate a shooting which left two children injured in Wolverhampton.

The shooting happened on Shelley Road, Bushbury, on 1 May.

Two men were arrested yesterday morning (19 May). Martinho De Sousa, 23, from Wolverhampton, was charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and aggravated vehicle taking.

He is due before Birmingham magistrates court today (20 May)

Last week, Kian Durnin, aged 22 from Wolverhampton, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and aggravated vehicle taking.

Two other men, aged 21 and 25, who were arrested earlier last week, have been bailed.

West Midlands Police are still appealing to anyone with information to get in touch.