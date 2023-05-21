Play Brightcove video

Four people have been bailed after two people were taken to hospital with stab injuries in Birmingham city centre.

Centenary Square outside the Library of Birmingham had been cordoned off on Friday evening (19 May).

West Midlands Police say the four men arrested have been released on bail while enquires continue.

The victims, who are both 17-year-old boys, suffered injuries that are not believed to be serious or life changing.