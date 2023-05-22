A huge blaze has engulfed at least two homes in a town in Leicestershire as firefighters continue to 'dampen' the fire.

The blaze tore through two properties on Station Road in Earl Shilton on Monday morning.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service has said they will remain at the site for the rest of the day to 'dampen' the blaze - and confirmed there are no casualties.

Initial reports received by Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service at 2:21am, claimed a ceiling had caught alight in a residential property in Station Road, Earl Shilton.

Two fire engines were dispatched to the scene.

However, further emergency calls made it clear that the property was well alight and a third truck was sent.

By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, the fire had spread to a second property and a fourth engine was dispatched.

The full scale of the damage from the fire, as well as the cause, are yet to be confirmed as fire investigations set to take place once the fire is completely out and National Grid are able to isolate the power to the buildings, the Fire Control added.

Leicestershire Police are advising people to avoid Station Road and Equity Road as they remain closed due to emergency services dealing with the ongoing incident.

A spokesperson said: "We are still at the scene trying to fully extinguish the roof. The fire is out but we're dampening down to stop any chance of it coming back.

"We will be around most of the day to investigate and also while National Grid isolate the power to the buildings.

"We don't have confirmation on the full extent of the damage, but flames were initially seen coming through the roof so there will have been significant damage done to it.

"A building inspector was called out to the scene and has deemed the site safe.

"One appliance remains there at the moment, but the aerial ladder platform may return if dampening down attempts are unsuccessful."