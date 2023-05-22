A husband-to-be killed when he was struck by a car in Birmingham has been named as a dad whose "legacy will live on".

Hussien Nur Teklise, 45, who was cycling at the time on Belgrave Middleway last week, died after the crash.

His fiancée issued a heartbreaking tribute which said he loved spending time with his two-year-old son.

Emergency services had been called to the area at 2.08pm, on Tuesday 16 May and found the man in a critical condition.

Despite their efforts he was confirmed dead at the scene.

Two ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic and the Midland Air Ambulance Critical Care Car attended the scene.

Police believe Hussien was hit by a white Audi, which did not stop at the scene but was later recovered.

The force have said the driver has been identified and will be spoken to in due course.

Hussien leaves behind his wife-to-be and their son, aged two but instead of a wedding she now plans for a funeral.

Belgrave Middleway was closed for a large part of Tuesday 16 May after the incident Credit: BPM Media

In a statement, his fiancée said: "He loved cycling and he loved doing his morning routine with his two-year-old son, which included feeding him breakfast, playing with him, taking videos, and spending quality time.

"Hussien was a very cautious person and kind to everyone in the community.

"His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone he interacted with, as well as those he reached but never met."

Detective Sergeant Julie Lyman, of West Midlands Police, said: "We have spoken with a number of witnesses already, but are still keen to hear from anyone who we have not spoken to, particularly if they have any CCTV or dashcam footage."